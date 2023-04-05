The Masters 2023 TV Schedule, Top Contenders & Preview

Golf’s first major of the year, the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, is shaping up to be a showdown between the world’s three elite players: Scottie Scheffler (pictured), Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Since winning the Masters in 2022, Scheffler tied for second at the U.S. Open in June and claimed the WM Phoenix Open title in February. Red-hot Rahm is reigning U.S. Open champion and won three of the first six tournaments he played in 2023. FedExCup champ McIlroy had a top-10 finish in all four majors last year and won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Of course, there’s always the chance a Max Homa, Kurt Kitayama or Chris Kirk could sneak up and seize Masters glory.

Maybe more Masters magic is in store for Tiger Woods, who admits his days as a competitor at Augusta are running short.

Despite the media’s interest in the rivalry between PGA Tour players and those who’ve moved to the LIV Golf league, most players have done their best to downgrade that issue for Masters week. Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Bubba Watson are all former Masters champions who will be among the 18 LIV golfers playing at Augusta.

No doubt, a LIV golfer donning the green jacket would make the PGA Tour red in the face.

The Masters 2023 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Additional coverage streams live on Masters.com.

Thursday, April 6

First Round: 3/2c, ESPN

Friday, April 7

Second Round: 3/2c, ESPN

Saturday, April 8

Third Round: 3/2c, CBS

Sunday, April 9

Final Round: 2/1c, CBS