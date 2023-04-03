Apple TV+ debuted a new trailer for its upcoming episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series featuring Glee alum Lea Michele and Darren Criss, Community‘s Alison Brie and Danny Pudi, and the cast of CBS‘ Ghosts.

This season, which is set to continue on June 23, will feature several stars singing songs on the road from their personal playlist, including Cedric The Entertainer & Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yungblud & Avril Lavigne, and the cast of Girls5eva from Netflix’s girl group mockumentary and Apple TV+’s The Afterparty.

At the start of the trailer, Succession star Brian Cox and The Traitors‘ Alan Cumming can be seen singing their rendition of The Spice Girl‘s “If You Wanna Be My Lover,” and the cast of Ghosts can be seen jammed together in a car singing Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line.” Check out the trailer above for more, including Cedric and Ralph soulfully singing Luther Vandross‘s “Never Too Much.”

The fifth season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series continued its winning streak at the 2022 Emmy Awards, claiming the top prize for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series. This marked the show’s fifth consecutive win in the category, and it has received a nomination every year it has been eligible, boasting a perfect record of Emmy victories.

The series has also garnered acclaim from other award shows, including multiple Producer Guild Award wins, a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award win, and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers Ben Winston, James Corden, and Eric Pankowski.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, New Episode, Friday, June 23, Apple TV+