Stars are getting back in cars to sing along to some catchy tunes as the second half of Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5 kicks off Friday, December 9 on Apple TV+.

In celebration of the show’s return, we have an exclusive first look at one of the Carpool combinations as Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton, and comedian Amber Ruffin hit the road. As teased in the sneak peek clip, above, the women are jamming out to a true icon, the late great Aretha Franklin.

It shouldn’t be shocking that the song, in particular, is “Respect,” a complete and utter anthem fitting of the trio performing it. As the Clinton women and Ruffin sing at the top of their lungs, they can’t help but let a laugh or two out leading Hillary to speak up. “The money part I’d forgotten. I always remembered the respect part, and I guess what she’s basically telling us is, do whatever it takes to get rid of him,” she says, referencing Franklin’s lyrics.

As they chat some more, Hillary adds, “I loved her,” of Franklin. “I just find everything about her to be so bigger than life and amazing.”

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a show format based on the segments seen on The Late Late Show with James Corden in which celebrities take a drive, listen to tunes, and sing along. Among the cast members for Part 2 of Season 5 are Sandra Oh and Duran Duran, the cast of For All Mankind, Nikki Glaser and Wilco, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Kevin and Michael Bacon, and Chris Redd and Method Man.

In this iteration, celebrities sing along to their personal playlists and embark on adventures much to the entertainment of viewers. Carpool Karaoke: The Series is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski, and Ben Winston.

Get a peek at the fun with the exclusive clip, above, and don’t miss the latest episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Season 5, Part 2, Premieres Friday, December 9, Apple TV+