Carpool Karaoke is welcoming two accomplished Scots in its latest installment as Succession patriarch Brian Cox and The Traitors‘ theatrical host Alan Cumming join forces for some amazing musical moments.

While one previously-released teaser already revealed they’ll be jamming out to the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” they’ll also be getting into some deeper conversations while cruising around New York City. In an exclusive sneak peek from the episode dropping on Friday, March 31, Cox and Cumming discuss horoscopes, with the latter revealing his tie to the star signs.

In the clip, above, Cox begins to explain that they have a tie they never previously discussed in their years’ long friendship, which is that he worked with the journalists at DC Thomson, a media company located in Dundee, Scotland. “I remember when I was there,” Cumming responds, recalling the past. “I went to work there as a subeditor between high school and drama school and I did write the horoscopes for the Dundee Evening telegraph.”

“You did?” the reveal seems to shock Cox who appears riveted in his seat. “I was 16 years old and I made up the horoscopes…” Cumming adds with complete transparency.

Cox’s resulting laughter can’t be missed. Check out the clip above for a peek at the fun included in this special episode of Carpool Karaoke, and get ready to hear the men discuss the movies they’ve been in while also singing along to Bay City Rollers and The Crystals.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, New Episode, Friday, March 31, Apple TV+