Friends star David Schwimmer might have just earned one of the biggest accomplishments of his career, the much coveted Paul Hollywood handshake.

The Emmy-nominated actor is currently participating in the Great British Bake Off‘s annual Stand Up To Cancer special, which kicked off its five-episode run in the U.K. on March 19. While the series isn’t airing in the U.S., several clips posted on the GBBO social channels have gone viral, including a recent moment where Schwimmer impressed the judges.

In a clip posted to the GBBO Tik Tok account, often critical judge Hollywood tastes Schwimmer’s vegetable and tofu curry pot pie. “I’m not a massive fan of tofu,” Hollywood begins before tasting the pie and completely changing his mind about the divisive ingredient.

“That, my friend…” Hollywood says, offering the Intelligence star a handshake. “Honestly, I’ve never had tofu I’ve enjoyed before,” he continues. “That is a fantastic pie.”

Schwimmer seems genuinely emotional about the compliment, stating, “What? You’ve made my year. Thanks so much. I’m really ‘chuffed’ as you guys say.”

Speaking one-on-one with the camera later, Schwimmer adds, “I know how special that is, and I can’t wait to tell my daughter.”

Schwimmer’s pie also received high praise from fellow judge Prue Leith, who said, “When I first looked at that, I thought it needs more sauce because everything’s very separate, but actually it is so moist and so delicious.”

Speaking to the U.K.’s The Mirror, Hollywood admitted to being a huge Friends fan and was somewhat star-struck by having Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar, on the show.

“I was like, ‘It’s David Schwimmer, he’s here, he’s here!'”I was like, ‘Wow!'” Hollywood said. “I wandered up, pretended I wasn’t that bothered, and he was like, ‘Oh hiya guys, how are you doing?’ And I had to let it out.”

Schwimmer is competing on the Bake Off special alongside Olympian diver Tom Daley, comedian and Starstruck star Rose Matafeo, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, and more.