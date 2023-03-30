Eight years ago, Citadel fell. Now, the independent global spy agency’s top agents, the once lovers Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), are remembering everything that was taken from them.

Prime Video’s newest Citadel trailer (above) is as action-packed as it can be, showing Madden, Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and the rest of Citadel fighting to restore what was and protect the world from Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

As Prime Video teases, Mason and Nadia remained oblivious to their past selves throughout the eight years since Citadel fell, building new lives under new identities. But one night, Mason is “tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.”

“Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore,” the synopsis continues, “all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Citadel premieres Friday, April 28 on Prime Video with the first two episodes. New episodes will come out on a weekly basis through May 26. It co-stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

The series is helmed by executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo, the pair behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with executive producers Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for the Russos’ AGBO. David Weil serves as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

The March 30 trailer shows the global scale of the series, which already has subsequent spinoffs in the works. Citadel is the debut of a landmark global franchise, with each iteration traversing the globe with interconnected stories. Each part of the franchise is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise.

The upcoming Citadel stories are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The flagship show has already been renewed for Season 2.