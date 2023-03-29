Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks to Host 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

Prime Video and Dick Clark Production announced Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, set to stream live on May 11 from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

This marks the first time Brooks will host an awards show, coming ahead of his Las Vegas residency and off the heels of his world tour, which sold more than 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history. This will serve as Parton’s second consecutive year hosting, following her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” said Parton. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” said Brooks.

The event will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, which is also set to highlight several performances, collaborations, and unexpected moments for fans of country music the world over. The 58th ACM Awards nominees, performers, and presenters for this year’s show are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

A limited number of tickets are still available for fans to purchase on SeatGeek, ranging from $435-$790 each.

The Academy of Country Music also announced the return of the Topgolf fundraiser for ACM Lifting Lives, set to take place May 10 at The Colony in Texas. It will be followed by a live concert on the golf green that includes ACM Award winner Morgan Wallen & Friends HARDY, Lainey Wilson, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman, and DJ 13lackbeard. More events during awards week are expected to be revealed.

58th Academy of Country Music Awards, Thursday, May 11, 8 PM et, Prime Video