The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) will return to Prime Video when the ceremony takes place May 11, 2023. The event will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas — world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys — and will livestream exclusively on the platform.

The ACMs is a collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and MRC. The 57th annual ACM Awards took place Monday, March 7 and was hosted by Dolly Parton. It was the first major awards show to stream live exclusively for a global audience. The livestream recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For a Special, so it’s no surprise the Academy of Country Music and Prime Video want to continue the partnership.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said. “The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends. We are excited to join with the Academy of Country Music and MRC for 2023 once again and to help redefine the award show experience for fans.”

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Raj Kapoor will take over as executive producer for the 58th annual show, which marks the event’s return to Texas for the first time since the 50th annual production. Kapoor has worked on previous ACM Awards, as well as the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, numerous Vegas music residencies including Shania Twain, and large-scale concert tours including Jason Aldean, Jonas Brothers, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, and Carrie Underwood. Damon Whiteside will executive produce for the Academy of Country Music. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

The 2022 show, hosted by Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, was a two-hour nonstop concert streamed live globally on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The night featured a stacked lineup of 22 performances from 28 artists, including all three of the hosts. Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of the Year for the first time, marking her record-setting 37th win. The event was executive produced by R. A. Clark.

58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, Thursday, May 11, 2023, Amazon Prime Video