Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

Married at First Sight Season 16 is staging some breakthroughs in its latest episode as Nicole’s father gets candid about his daughter’s flaws while talking to new son-in-law Chris in an exclusive first look clip.

In the scene above, Nicole, Chris, and her father sit down for a talk, when Chris says, “I was wanting to get your perspective of how she was growing up and how she’s changed and developed and stuff like that over the years.” The prompt leads Nicole to chime in, saying, “You can be honest” to her father.

Needless to say, he doesn’t hold back on sharing, but also doesn’t seem to hold any animosity towards his daughter for her past flaws. “Okay, well, I mean, her mother and I were divorced,” he begins to explain, saying, “and Nicole was [four].”

Still, this hurdle didn’t derail their family unit, “we were close,” he continues. “Nobody knew we were divorced, we went to all the school functions, that was never the problem. The thing is that as Nicole got older and became a teen, it was like she didn’t want to spend time with me.”

“Why would she?” he acknowledges. “She had to come to my house, she had to sleep on the couch, I didn’t have another bedroom. It was difficult, and she would talk back to me, she didn’t want to be with me, she would ditch me when she was supposed to visit me, she had an attitude. But she’s learned to grow. She’s grown as a person, and I mean, I’m sure you were different when you were 21,” he says to Chris pointedly.

See what else he’s sharing in the clip, above, and stay tuned for the full episode arriving on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 16, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime