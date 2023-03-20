The Rings of Power Season 2 cast is growing by three. Prime Video announced Monday, March 20 that Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie have been cast in The Rings of Power in recurring roles. The second season of the J. R. R. Tolkien-inspired fantasy series is currently in production in the U.K.

Hinds is another Game of Thrones alum joining the fold. Season 1’s villain, Adar, was played by Joseph Mawle, who played Benjin Stark in the HBO fantasy drama. Hinds is known for playing Mance Rayder in the series.

Hinds was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2022 for his performance in Belfast alongside Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, and Judi Dench, and he was most recently seen in Prime Video western The English with Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer and BritBox dramedy The Dry. Other credits include HBO’s Rome, Munich, Silence, There Will be Blood, Road to Perdition, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Ivanhoe, Political Animals, and more. He’s also the voice of Grand Pabbie the Troll King in Disney’s Frozen movies.

Kinnear is an Olivier Award-winning actor known for TV roles in Our Flag Means Death, Black Mirror, Ridley Road, Penny Dreadful, Catherine the Great, Years and Years, Count Arthur Strong, Lucan, and more. On film, he’s known for The Imitation Game, Men, four James Bond movies (Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, No Time to Die), and more.

Moodie is a two-time Olivier Award nominee known for her breakout role as Meg in BBC’s BAFTA-winning series Motherland. She’s also known for Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere, Tin Star, A Discovery of Witches, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and Sherlock. Film audiences have seen Moodie as General Parnadee in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and as Delia in Empire of Light.

No further details about their recurring roles have been shared. Also new to Season 2 is Sam Hazeldine, who’s replacing Mawle as Adar in the new installment. Additional new cast members include Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson.

With more than 100 million people having viewed the series and more than 24 billion minutes streamed, The Rings of Power is Prime Video’s most successful original series to date. The streaming platform shares that the series attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video, and also debuted as the No. 1 show on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend. The show has also broken all previous Prime Video records for the most viewers, and has driven more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content.

The Rings of Power Season 2 is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchinson, along with co-executive producer Charlotte Brandström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton.



