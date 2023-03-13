Michelle Yeoh Shades Don Lemon During Oscars Acceptance Speech

It appeared Michelle Yeoh took a swipe at CNN‘s Don Lemon during the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, as she accepted the award for Best Actress.

Yeoh, who won for her leading role as Evelyn Quan Wang in the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, gave a heartfelt speech. “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” she said. “This is proof that dreams, dream big, and dreams do come true.

But what the 60-year-old actress said next is what many took as an aim at Lemon. “And ladies,” she stated, “don’t ever let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up!”

Lemon received backlash last month during a segment on CNN This Morning where the panel discussed politician Nikki Haley and her comments about how politicians over the age of 75 should have to take a mental competency test.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

The news anchor later apologized for his remarks, and CNN CEO Chris Licht revealed that Lemon had agreed to undergo “formal training.”

Many viewers picked up on Yeoh’s swipe toward Lemon and took to social media to praise her.

“Nice sly dig at Don Lemon’s “past your prime” line, #MichelleYeoh!!!” tweeted one fan, while another wrote, “AHAHHA MICHELLE YEOH SAID F*** U DON LEMON !!!!!! #Oscars.”

“Michelle Yeoh putting @donlemon on blast in her Oscar speech and I am HERE FOR IT!” said another, while one viewer wrote, “Lololol @donlemon just got his ass handed to him to by Michelle Yeoh. So deserved. Lol.”

