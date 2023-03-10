Will You Accept This News? Subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar seem to have the strongest connection among The Bachelor Season 27’s final four women, but the TV Insider exclusive clip of the upcoming hometown dates shows doubt between the supposed lovebirds.

In the video above, Zach and Kaity’s body language screams closeness as The Bachelor star meets the Canadian’s family. But in a private chat with Kaity’s mother, concerns come to the surface as Zach can’t bring himself to say if he’s in love with her.

“Seeing you two in there today, I could see in her eyes that she was very smitten with you,” Kaity’s mom says. “So it was really concerning, because a previous relationship wasn’t maybe the best experience. And I guess I just wanted to see where you are.”

“I’m at this point where I can 100% see a future with Kaity,” Zach responds, to which her mom replies, “Are we saying possibly that think you might be falling in love with Kaity?” His response doesn’t inspire confidence.

“I can tell you this: I can absolutely see myself falling in love with her,” he says.

With just a few episodes left in the season, and considering the hometown date milestone, you’d hope that Zach was already in love, or at the very least already falling for the woman who’s been the apparent frontrunner all season long. But his comments imply that hasn’t begun for him just yet. For her part, Kaity hints she’s already in love.

“There is that possibility: I have Zach come into my life, I’m head-over-heels in love with him, and then he leaves,” she tells the cameras in the clip. “I don’t know if I can deal with another man walking out of my life.”

Will the tech executive and the travel nurse (both hailing from Austin, Texas when signing onto the show) go from maybe falling in love to fully falling? Find out as Season 27 of The Bachelor continues Mondays on ABC.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 9/8c, ABC