Discovery has a new spinoff of Naked and Afraid, Naked and Afraid: Solo, which, as the name suggests, sees past contestants attempt to survive independently in the wilderness for 21 days without the help of a partner. And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek!

In the clip, we see the survivalists all getting dumped in the wilderness in eight separate locations over three continents and disrobing as they prepare to take on the most difficult challenge of their lives, completely alone. This is the most naked and afraid they have ever felt.

In the footage, we are reacquainted with the original Naked and Afraid participants, including Kaila Cumings, a bladesmith and avid bowhunter, who seeks redemption from a previous early tap-out in her XL Next Level challenge in the Amazon; Terra Short, a trans woman and archer who feels most at home in the wilderness with just their skills and a knife; Cheeny Plante, a jack-of-all-trades who, as a SERE instructor, has taught critical survival skills to Air Force combatants; and Jamie Frizzell, a no-nonsense lifeguard, adventurer and bushcraft instructor who survived a 21-day Tribes challenge but tapped on day two of XL Next Level in the Amazon.

Watch the full clip above for more.

Unlike the original Naked and Afraid, where you only see one pair of survivalists per episode, Naked and Afraid: Solo is an arced series where the stories of all eight survivalists are interwoven over the series.

Each episode features multiple locations across three continents and multiple stories per episode.

Naked and Afraid Solo, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 12, 10/9c, Discovery Channel