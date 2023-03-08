Things are getting critical in the teacher’s lounge at Abbott Elementary. TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the March 8 episode, “Teacher Appreciation,” teases a new look for Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

In the sneak peek, above, he’s trying out a new look and getting a lot of side-eye for it from his fellow colleagues. After he walks into the shared space donning a rather large hat, the room falls silent. Gregory looks to his coworkers only to be faced by a very pointed “well?” from Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter).

When he asks what she’s inquiring about, Melissa puts it more bluntly, saying, “what’s with the hat?” Gregory’s response is rather neutral, claiming it’s “nothing.” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) isn’t quite satisfied with the answer, pointing out with a laugh, “that’s the loudest nothing I’ve ever saw.”

As they begin to tease him, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) steps in to stop the roasting — or at least it seems that way when he says, “he’s right guys, c’mon, let’s not go down this path, it’s ugly,” before adding, “kinda like that hat.” The comment leads to a wave of laughter. Of course, the teasing only gets more pronounced when Ava (Janelle James) walks into the room, noting he looks like a “cartoon park ranger, booboo.”

What will Janine (Quinta Brunson) say about his look? The answer may surprise fans in the full clip, above. Along with this hilarious segment, viewers can look forward to the arrival of Janine’s sister Ayesha, played by The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri who is visiting for a special game night. Stay tuned for what’s to come by tuning into the latest episode of Abbott Elementary when it airs on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC