It’s almost a curtain call for Bill Hader‘s Barry, as it’s been officially confirmed to end with Season 4 over at HBO.

“After three masterful seasons of BARRY, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex, and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story,” says Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO & HBO Max. “It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team, including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers, and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

The network confirmed that the dark comedy will finish with its upcoming fourth season, which comes as no surprise as several actors have alluded to the series ending in recent interviews.

During a chat with the Hollywood At Home With The Creative Coalition podcast, Anthony Carrigan, who plays the lovable mobster on the show, confirmed rumors that Season 4 would be its last.

Hader also alluded to the show ending in an interview with Vulture, “There’s only so long a guy can get away with this. I know I feel watching shows sometimes, ‘They’re trying to keep the thing going and now it’s getting ridiculous to keep the thing going.’” But Barry has always been surprising, so we will have to wait until the final season to see how that resolves itself.”

SNL alum Hader co-created the series with Alec Berg, and it follows the misadventures of the titular Barry, a hired assassin with mental health issues who dreams of being an actor. But when he moves to L.A., the dark side of the town consumes him and affects everyone around him.

In Season 3, Barry wants to commit to leaving the hitman-for-hire business to pursue his acting dreams full-time. But that proves to be a job itself since it’s a hard life to walk away from cleanly.

Season 4 is set to premiere in April with eight episodes. When speaking with TV Insider, actor Henry Winkler, who plays Gene in the show, said, “Bill’s gonna direct all eight, I think.”

The cast includes Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Sarah Burns, D’Arcy Carden, and Michael Irby.

The news follows the announcement that HBO’s Succession will end after its fourth season.

Barry, Season 4, April 2023, HBO