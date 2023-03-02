It’s a bird, no, it’s a plane, no, it’s Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans back in action as original series stars return for newly-greenlit movie sequel The Thundermans Return.

Nickelodeon Studios announced, revealing that the movie based on the hit live-action superhero comedy will commence production in Los Angeles this April, with premiere details to be announced later. The movie will follow the titular superpowered family as they usher in a new era of superhero crime fighting.

“It’s been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast,” said Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show’s original run on Nick and also for today’s generation discovering it on streaming.”

The original stars Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, and Rosa Blasi are set to reprise their roles in the film. In the movie, twins Phoebe (Kosarin) and Max (Griffo) are enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one “save” goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville.

While Hank (Tallman) and Barba (Blasi) enjoy their return, Billy (Velazquez) and Nora (Riecke) look forward to leading a normal high school life, and Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. Along with the return of fan-favorite heroes, viewers can anticipate the arrival of new villains and visits to familiar locations.

For those less familiar with The Thundermans, the series premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and aired for four seasons through 2018, and at the time, it ranked as the number-one series across all TV among kids 2-11 and kids 6-11. Created and executive produced by Jed Spingarn, the scripted half-hour series followed superhero twins Phoebe and Max as they navigated their way through schools, friends, and family while keeping their true identities a secret.

The Thundermans Return is written and executive produced by Spingarn and directed by Trevor Kirschner. Joining Spingarn as executive producers are Kosarin, Griffo, Dan Cross, and David Hoge. Stay tuned for more on the film as The Thundermans Return takes shape at Nickelodeon.

