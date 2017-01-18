‘Life In Pieces’: Can Football Great Kurt Warner Save a Failing Tailgate Party?

"Tailgate Souvenir Seating Spiral" -- Coverage of the CBS series LIFE IN PIECES, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Neil Jacobs/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Football tailgate parties are a big deal for the Short family of CBS’s comedy Life In Pieces, but for Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and fiancé Colleen (Angelique Cabral), things go from bad to worse when they fail to have some of the family food staples (like clams) on hand in this week’s episode. Can the addition of football great Kurt Warner save the day?

“Matt comes across Kurt in the parking lot,” says executive producer Justin Adler from the L.A. Coliseum, where the episode was filmed. “Matt is convinced that that’s going to blow the family away and wow his extended family but it turns out that Kurt Warner is a total jerk and he’s stealing everybody’s food and all he cares about is what he can get from the different tailgates around the parking lot.”

Never fear, though, Adler confirms the storyline is all fiction. “Kurt Warner is such a great guy and to let him have a sense of humor about playing with his character and his persona is going to be really funny.”

Here is a clip from this week’s episode where we see how Matt finds Warner and brings him to meet the rest of the family:

