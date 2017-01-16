‘Supernatural’s Misha Collins Jumps to ‘Timeless’ in Guest Role

Actor Misha Collins is trading in his angel wings for a prohibition-era agent badge when he reunites with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke [Collins plays angel Castiel on the long-running CW series] on an upcoming episode of the executive producer’s latest series, Timeless.

In the February 13 episode of the NBC freshman drama about a trio of noble time travelers trying to keep historical events intact from evil doers, Collins, will guest as 1930s historical figure Eliot Ness, who famously went head-to-head in the 1930s against gangster Al Capone.

The episode, entitled “Public Enemy No. 1,” finds the Timeless heroes (Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett) jumping to the era of prohibition where they team up with Ness (Collins), leader of The Untouchables, in order to stop gangster Al Capone (guest star Cameron Gharaee). The real life rivalry of Ness and Capone was the basis for the 1959-1963 television series, The Untouchables, as well as the 1987 film of the same name starring Kevin Costner (as Ness) and Robert De Niro (Capone).

“When the Eliot Ness character first came up, I immediately thought of Misha, and I’m so thrilled to be working with him again,” executive producer Eric Kripke said. “Misha brings his charisma, his talent, and frankly, all of his angelic qualities to the role.”

Timeless airs Mondays, 10/9c, NBC. Supernatural airs Thursdays, 10/9c, CW