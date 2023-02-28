FBI Special Agent Jamie Kellett’s (Heida Reed) new romance with Hungarian lieutenant Benedek Erdős (Miklós Bányai) is going well, despite the rough start that left his arm in a sling (in a training exercise). And in the February 28 episode of FBI: International, it continues to blossom, as seen in the sneak peek above.

When he asks what she misses most about New York, she has an answer immediately: the donuts. “A real one, not the Hungarian kind made of candle wax,” she explains. Watch the video above for more from their conversation and his invitation to dinner.

“He’s in law enforcement as well so he understands the pressure of the job. And he’s kind and thoughtful,” Reed tells TV Insider of her character’s new romance.

Previously, we’d seen her and Fly Team boss Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) romantically entangled. Does the fact that things are much easier with Erdős play a role at all now? “It’s easier in the sense that Erdős is not her superior and there is some heathy space between them,” Reed agrees. “I think Jamie will always have a special place in her heart for Scott.”

Also coming up in “He Who Speaks Dies” is a case that takes the Fly Team to Morocco, when a commercial aircraft flying from New York to Athens is grounded and an American citizen on board goes missing. “We are not in European Territory so that makes us even bigger outsiders than usual. And we may be dealing with a terrorist threat,” Reed previews.

We can’t wait.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS

FBI–FBI: International–FBI: Most Wanted Crossover, Tuesdays, April 4, 8/7c, CBS