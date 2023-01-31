The FBIs are reuniting once again for a major global crossover.

CBS has announced that the FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted teams will join forces for a three-hour event on Tuesday, April 4. For the event, FBI and FBI: International will swap time slots. Details about the high-stakes bicontinental case will be announced at a later date.

Missy Peregrym (Maggie Bell), Luke Kleintank (Scott Forrester), and Dylan McDermott (Remy Scott) featured, in character in video calls to the “FBI fam,” in a crossover announcement video. Maggie kicks it off, teasing “one of the biggest cases of our lives about to go global,” then when she has to go, Scott picks it up. “Something big is happening. We need all the help we can get,” he says before Remy then finishes off with, “you know when I’m on the job, things get done. But this case is so big, I’m going to need every member of the FBI Fam on this one. I think I know a few people I can call.” Watch it below.

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic — and popular — teams together for a second time,” said Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, in a statement. “Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s FBI world can.”

This will be the second crossover for the three crossovers. The first, which aired on September 21, 2021, included the series premiere of International. This upcoming one will be the first for McDermott (who joined Most Wanted last spring) as well as Edwin Hodge and Eva-Jane Willis (who joined Most Wanted and International in the fall).

Season-to-date, all three FBIs rank among the top 10 broadcast television dramas in viewers and the top 10 broadcast scripted series with African American audiences. The all-FBI Tuesdays continue to be the #1 lineup for the night. With live+35-day viewing across linear and streaming platforms, FBI delivers 11.3 million viewers, FBI: International 9.1 million viewers, and FBI: Most Wanted 9.6 million viewers.

FBI–FBI: International–FBI: Most Wanted Crossover, Tuesday, April 4, 8/7c, CBS