As business gets back to normal for the Fly Team on FBI: International, two of the agents are going undercover.

In the February 20 episode, “The Last Stop,” when an ex-FBI agent (guest star Jeffrey Pierce), who was captured by hostile forces in Libya years ago, suddenly resurfaces in a brutal Tripoli prison, Scott (Luke Kleintank) and Powell (Greg Hovanessian) risk everything to go undercover as prisoners to break him out. “What happens in there and what ensues is pretty crazy and epic,” Kleintank tells TV Insider.

There was a bit of tension between the two agents in the premiere when it came to trying to track down the arms broker who was the target of the explosion; Powell was especially heated because Raines (Carter Redwood), in the aftermath, pushed him out of the way of a falling beam and, as a result, it was touch-and-go whether he’d lose his leg. But don’t expect to see that carry over into this next episode.

“There are bigger things at play,” Kleintank says. “They’re undercover. Their lives are on the line. That goes out the door. They’re friends first, and they’ve got each other’s back.” He also points out that these two agents do have a history, and this is far from the first time that their relationship has been contentious—and Powell himself said when we met him that he’s a hothead.

This next episode also officially introduces the new hub for the Fly Team, after the explosion that destroyed the old offices. “I’m sure Scott misses his old place, but from my perspective as an actor and as our crew, it’s easier to move in there,” Kleintank shares. “Shooting in there is much better for us, and there’s more space, and it has more of a dynamic feel inside there, and it feels more lived in a way. I think this fits our show a little better than the previous one.”

With that space comes floors, more rooms—and an office for Scott. “It feels more of like an FBI office in a way,” according to the star.

He also promises that the team’s canine member, Tank, is “always there,” though “not in a huge way so far.” He knows how much fans love him. “Fans go mad for Tank. I think they care more about Tank if he dies more than anybody else,” he says.

In general, expect “more intense” episodes as well as plenty of undercover work. “It’s a season of change,” Kleintank previews. “It’s a lot of change happening and the storylines are more intense and just a little more epic.”

