The Night Manager is back on duty. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as protagonist Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager Season 2, currently in the works at Prime Video and BBC. The first season, originally a limited series, aired on BBC and AMC.

The series is based on the John le Carré story. Per Deadline, Season 2 is operating under the codename Steelworks with production set to commence in London and South America later this year. Season 1 writer David Farr is back for Season 2, and Season 1 production house The Ink Factory is also back for more.

The first season of the espionage drama also starred Hugh Laurie as Richard Roper, Elizabeth Debicki as Jed Marshall, Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Tom Hollander as Lance Corkoran, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Michael Nardone as Frisky, Adeel Akhtar as Rob Singhal, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, David Harewood as Joel Steadman, Tobias Menzies as Geoffrey Dromgoole, and more.

Season 1 followed Hiddleston’s Pine, a former British soldier working as the night manager of a luxury Cairo hotel, recruited by a Foreign Office taskforce to infiltrate Roper’s circle of trust. Roper was taken by Syrians in the Season 1 finale. In Season 2, Pine learns he’s dead two years later, leaving him with a new, even more deadly challenge.

The first season was written by Farr and directed by Susanne Bier. It scored two Emmy wins (directing for a limited series and music composition) and three Golden Globes (acting wins for Hiddleston, Laurie, and Colman). The original season was a hit UK drama and aired on AMC in the United States. The Ink Factory is run by le Carré’s sons, Simon and Stephen Cornwell.

Disney+ Hotstar launched a Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager in February 2023 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor as Pine and Roper, respectively. Simon Cornwell previously told Deadline a second season of that series is a possibility.

The Night Manager, Season 2 Premiere, TBD, Prime Video & BBC