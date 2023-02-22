Ken Jennings is currently on hiatus from Jeopardy! as Mayim Bialik is back at the helm for the currently airing High School Reunion Tournament, but fans won’t have to wait too long to see the Jeopardy! GOAT again.

On Monday’s (February 20) edition of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, long-time producer Sarah Foss revealed that reigning champion Stephen Webb “will return along with Ken Jennings on March 10th in syndication,” adding, “We’re looking forward to seeing if Stephen’s streak can continue.”

Foss didn’t reveal how long Jennings will be back for, though some Jeopardy! fans have noted that he is expected to head up the show until at least April 14. It was previously believed Jennings wouldn’t be back hosting until September.

“I thought he’d come back for at least a while after the tourney. Nice to see it confirmed,” tweeted one fan.

“Great news that he’ll be back in March, and go through mid April! I had seen that Mayim was supposed to take over starting in the upcoming tournament, and continuing through the end of the season. I’m glad that’s not the case!” wrote another viewer.

“I want Ken Jennings to stay with daytime Jeopardy pleeeeaaasse. I really like him and watch it everyday,” tweeted one fan.

“I am definitely in Team Ken, but first and foremost, I am a Jeopardy fan. I will watch it whoever the host is,” said another.

The High School Reunion Tournament kicked off Monday night and will run until Thursday, March 9. It features 27 former teen contestants competing in a special 14-day special event, with the overall winner of the competition walking away with a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.