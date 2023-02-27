Who Cries Easiest on ‘AGT: All Stars’? Who’s the Biggest Diva? Terry Crews Spills (VIDEO)

If you want to hand a mic to someone and ask them any old question, ranging from the silliest to the most sincere, America’s Got Talent‘s host Terry Crews is your man.

That’s what TV Insider did for our latest Just Asking segment and, of course, it was a good time to grill Crews about the season finale of the franchise’s spinoff America’s Got Talent: All Stars, airing Monday, February 27.

“This is the countdown from 60 of the top acts in the whole 17 years America’s Got Talent has been happening, and all the worldwide versions of Got Talent, and it all comes down to this,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum points out.

Also during our chat, we also ask Crews which cast member cries the easiest on the show (no real surprise who it is…watch the video above to find out). And as for who is the biggest diva on the show, Crews doesn’t have to think hard but he also doesn’t knock the person for it. “When you have worked that hard, you deserve to be that kind of people,” he notes.

Plus, find out about some of the multihyphenate’s own TV habits, like his recent series binges and the surprising network that’s the host/actor’s go-to when all he needs is to wind down. Watch it all above to find out more!

