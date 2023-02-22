Liam Neeson didn’t much enjoy his most recent appearance on The View. Joy Behar frequently gushes over the star on the talk show, so much so that her co-hosts ribbed her a bit for it during Neeson’s February 15 appearance. The Marlowe actor, however, didn’t appreciate the “crush” talk.

“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”

Partway through the interview, the show played a montage of clips featuring Behar gushing over the Taken star. Comments like “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson” were part of the clips, playing with Neeson sitting at The View desk. The actor said he was “a bit” embarrassed by the whole thing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing,” the 70-year-old star explained.

The segment also featured Neeson writing some notes to the individual hosts, with Behar urging him to draw two hearts on her letter. But the video montage made her uncomfortable as well.

After it played, After Neeson joked “You received the checks, right?” to cut some awkward tension. Behar said, “How embarrassing when they put them all together like that,” then speaking to the off-camera producer, Brian Teta, saying, “That was evil, Brian.”

At the end of the interview’s second half, Behar quoted Neeson’s infamous line from Taken, “I will find you and I will kill you.” Neeson quipped back, “Oh Joy, stop it. Get a life!”

The View, Weekdays, ABC, Check your local listings