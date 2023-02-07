Is Joy Behar Leaving ‘The View’? Host Addresses Rumors & Slams Ageism

Joy Behar doesn’t think Joe Biden is too old to be President. If she thought that, she’d have to think she were too old to host The View, based on her own logic shared on a Tuesday, February 7 episode.

The topic of President Biden’s age came up in regard to his impending State of the Union address, airing live on February 7 at 9/8c across networks. Some fear Biden’s age (80) would impair his ability to carry out the duties of his office, especially given that he would be 82 years old if he sought out and won reelection.

He’s already the oldest president in U.S. history, the first octogenarian to occupy the oval office. Donald Trump has criticized Biden’s age in the past, disregarding the fact that until Biden, he was the oldest President in U.S. history.

Behar emphatically disagreed that 80-year-olds can’t or shouldn’t work during the Tuesday episode of the Emmy-winning series, addressing rumors that she is leaving the program in the near future.

“Joe Biden and I are the same age. Would you say I could not do my job for the next four years? Of course I can,” Behar told the crowd on Tuesday, clapping back at ageism. “And the haters can go stick their heads in something, because I’m not moving out of this seat.”

Host Sunny Hostin spoke in support of older people continuing to work, and Sara Haines noted that Behar shows impressive flexibility backstage of the ABC daytime talk show.

To bolster Haines’ story, Behar propped her right leg up onto the table to show she’s still limber, cracking up her co-hosts and audience members as she did so. Behar clearly has no intentions of retiring anytime soon. But her ability to continue working at age 80 is entirely her own — she can’t reasonably speak for Biden’s (or anyone else’s) ability to remain employed.

Behar is the oldest panelist currently on The View. The second oldest is Whoopi Goldberg (67), followed by Hostin (54), Ana Navarro (51), Haines (45), and Alyssa Farrah Griffin (33).

