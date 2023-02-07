First Look at Hallmark’s Rodeo Dynasty Series ‘Ride’

Hallmark’s answer to the popularity of Yellowstone is coming next month, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

Ride, starring Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and Beau Mirchoff, will premiere on Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c, as part of a special super-sized night with The Way Home Season 1 finale (airing an hour earlier than usual, at 8/7c).

The new multigenerational family drama follows the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. It also stars Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore.

Ride is co-produced by Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. It is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, who along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman serve as showrunners and executive producers. Also executive producing are John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman, and Virginia Rankin for Blink49 Studios; Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny for Nitelite Entertainment; Elana Barry and Josh Adler for Circle of Confusion; and Jordy Randall and Tom Cox for Seven24 Films. Paolo Barzman directs and executive produces.

Scroll down to check out the first photos from Hallmark’s new series.

Ride, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel