First Look at Hallmark’s Rodeo Dynasty Series ‘Ride’

‘Ride’: First Look at Hallmark’s Rodeo Dynasty Series Starring Nancy Travis & Tiera Skovbye (PHOTOS)

Beau Mirchoff, Nancy Travis, and Tiera Skovbye in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Ride

Hallmark’s answer to the popularity of Yellowstone is coming next month, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

Ride, starring Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and Beau Mirchoff, will premiere on Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c, as part of a special super-sized night with The Way Home Season 1 finale (airing an hour earlier than usual, at 8/7c).

The new multigenerational family drama follows the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. It also stars Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore.

Ride is co-produced by Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. It is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, who along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman serve as showrunners and executive producers. Also executive producing are John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman, and Virginia Rankin for Blink49 Studios; Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny for Nitelite Entertainment; Elana Barry and Josh Adler for Circle of Confusion; and Jordy Randall and Tom Cox for Seven24 Films. Paolo Barzman directs and executive produces.

Scroll down to check out the first photos from Hallmark’s new series.

Ride, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Beau Mirchoff and Tiera Skovbye in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Cash McMurray (Beau Mirchoff) and Missy McMurray (Tiera Skovbye)

Tiera Skovbye in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Missy

Tiera Skovbye and Beau Mirchoff in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Missy and Cash

Jake Foy in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Tuff McMurray (Jake Foy)

Beau Mirchoff and Nancy Travis in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Cash and Isabel McMurray (Nancy Travis)

Marcus Rosner in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Austin McMurray (Marcus Rosner)

Tiera Skovbye in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Missy

Victor Okyei and Sara Garcia in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Nic Burton (Victor Okyei) and Valeria Galindo (Sara Garcia)

Nancy Travis in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Isabel

Beau Mirchoff and Tiera Skovbye in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Cash and Missy

Tyler Jacob Moore in 'Ride'
Hallmark Media

Gus Walker (Tyler Jacob Moore)

Ride

Beau Mirchoff

Nancy Travis

Tiera Skovbye

