It’s a tense family reunion for Max (Cheyenne Jackson) on Call Me Kat in the February 23 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at JAG star David James Elliott as his father, Dan.

Max is in the bar with Kat (Mayim Bialik), Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz), Randi (Kyla Pratt), Carter (Julian Gant), and Gideon (Jack McBrayer) when Dan walks in. “Long time no see. You got big,” he remarks. Max doesn’t pull his punches: “Yeah, 30 years will do that.”

Dan asks if they can sit down, but he doesn’t get the response he’d hoped for. “You can. I’m out of here,” Max tells him before walking out. Everyone’s surprised to see Max’s father, and you can watch the clip above to see Kat explain the situation to the others as well as Sheila’s comment that leads her daughter to comment she’s just made it worse.

In “Call Me ‘Cat’s in the Cradle,'” with Max not exactly happy to see his father for the first time in 30 years, his girlfriend Kat tries to plan a reunion dinner between the two. Elsewhere in the episode, Sheila and Gideon help Randi and Carter renovate their condo. (Randi and Carter recently moved in together; that led to Kat and Max doing the same.)

It’s already been an emotional season for Call Me Kat, with the loss of Leslie Jordan (his character, Phil, however, is off happy), but something tells us this is going to be up there for Max. In other words, prepare for some very funny and some very heartbreaking moments in this episode.

Call Me Kat, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox