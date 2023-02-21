Netflix is churning out new episodes of Love Is Blind as fast as it can. Less than two weeks after the February 10 release of Season 3’s After the Altar episodes, the streamer has announced when Love Is Blind Season 4 comes out. And fans are the stars of the first promo for the season, above.

A new batch of singles will enter the pods when Love Is Blind Season 4 premieres on Friday, March 24 on Netflix, and unlike previous seasons, the fourth installment of the reality dating show will take place in Seattle, Washington instead of Texas.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” Netflix describes of the new season.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods,” the streamer continues. “When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

Over the course of three seasons, there have been few true success stories from this dating experiment. There are just two couples still together from Love Is Blind Season 3’s married pairs (Alexa and Brennon Lemieux and Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed), but Kinetic Content, Netflix, and avid fans are still invested in this dramatic method of falling in love.

Starting March 24, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday across 12 episodes, following the couples’ journey for love. Here’s the Love Is Blind Season 4 release schedule:

Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5

Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8

Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11