‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: Riley Keough Dazzles at Premiere for Prime Video Series

Riley Keough looked stunning on Thursday (February 23) night as she attended her first red carpet event since her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died after a cardiac arrest at age 54 on January 12.

The Terminal List star turned heads in a satin black gown and matching black gloves as she arrived for the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Keough was joined by her equally glamorous co-stars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone on the red carpet, as well as her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, and the show’s executive producer, Reese Witherspoon.

Daisy Jones & The Six is set to premiere on March 3 and follows a fictional rock band in the 1970s as they rise through the LA music scene to become one of the most legendary bands in the world. It is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name and is loosely inspired by the various highs and lows of Fleetwood Mac.

Last December, Keough revealed how the character she plays in the series reminded her of her mom. “My mother is certainly an inspiration to me,” she told People, referring to her as a “very strong, smart woman.”

“I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought,” she added. “She was definitely inspirational to me.”

Daisy Jones & The Six, Series Premiere, Friday, March 3, Prime Video