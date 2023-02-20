‘Jeopardy!’ Reunion Tournament, the Origins of Monopoly, How Cassius Clay Became Ali, Movie Presidents on TCM

A new Jeopardy! format reunites players from past teen tournaments. PBS’ American Experience tells the surprising origin story of the ubiquitous Monopoly board game. A Smithsonian documentary follows the spiritual journey that transformed rising boxer Cassius Clay into the superstar named Muhammed Ali. On Presidents Day, TCM presents cinematic tributes to legendary White House residents.

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament

Series Premiere

As kids, they made a good impression during Jeopardy!’s two teen tournaments four seasons ago. Now young adults, most in college—a few have graduated, with one still a high-school senior—27 of these players return to the Alex Trebek Stage to participate in the first ever “reunion” tournament, which is basically a college tournament by another name. Nine quarterfinal games air through March 2, with three semifinals and a two-game final round airing through March 9. At stake: $100,000 and a spot in this year’s Tournament of Champions.

PBS

American Experience

9/8c

Turns out Monopoly isn’t just a board game, it’s a metaphor for devious corporate shenanigans, as exposed in a fascinating American Experience episode that reveals the true origin of the game. Parker Brothers created the legend that amateur inventor Charles Darrow sketched the board on an oilcloth, but when economics professor Ralph Anspach ran afoul of Parker Brothers during a copyright suit, he did some digging and discovered the game (then known as “The Landlord’s Game”) was the creation of a radical feminist that had already become popular from college campuses to Quaker communities. Sounds like someone needs a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

Smithsonian Channel)

Cassius X: Becoming Ali

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A two-hour documentary charts the spiritual transformation of up-and-coming boxer Cassius Clay in the late 1950s and ’60s as he risked his career and public image by embracing his new religion of Islam and renaming himself Muhammed Ali. Among those interviewed: his biographer, sports journalists, Ali’s former girlfriend and Malcolm X’s eldest daughter

INSIDE MONDAY TV: