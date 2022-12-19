Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Chloe Fineman’s Impression of Her on ‘SNL’

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has given a big thumbs up to Chloe Fineman‘s “hilarious imitation” of her from this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live.

Fineman impersonated the Emmy-winning actress in a sketch titled “Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed By Christmas Stuff,” which saw the comedian wearing a glittery dress and adopting Coolidge’s trademark breathy voice as she marveled at Christmas lights, presents, eggnog, and a menorah, which she mistook for birthday candles.

“Oh, look at this. A big sock full of gifts. You know, the ultimate stocking stuffer is a foot…” Fineman said in Coolidge’s distinct cadence.

Coolidge was clearly impressed by what she saw as she took to social media to praise Fineman’s performance. “Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!” Coolidge wrote on Instagram on Sunday, December 18.

“Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!” she added.

In an interview with LA Mag in 2004, Coolidge revealed how she auditioned for SNL in 1995 alongside Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, and Cheri Oteri. “They chose Will and Cheri and not Chris and I, and six months later, they called up Chris. I was the one who got rejected,” she shared. “I was spared a bullet. I think of all the demons and playing politics. The good thing was I might have become anorexic. But I probably would have self-destructed on SNL.”

Fineman responded to Coolidge’s kind words in the comments of her post, writing, “Happy holidays!!! Thank you for being such a gift to us all.”

