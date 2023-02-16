Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5, which is set to debut on February 24 on the streamer.

“Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship,” according to the official synopsis. “The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.”

Formula 1’s teams have rebuilt their vehicles from the ground up for a thrilling 2022 season, and this year’s championships are anyone’s to win.

The first season, which premiered in March 2019, covered the 2018 World Championship. Due to the popularity of Season 1, the second season, which covered the 2019 World Championship, included every team, including Ferrari and Mercedes, who had not allowed access to their teams in the first season. The third season premiered in March 2021 and focused on the 2020 World Championship. Season 4 gave fans exclusive access to the drivers and teams battling it out in the 2021 Grand Prix, and the upcoming fifth installment of the series looks to do the same for the 2022 World Championship.

Each of the 45-minute 10-episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films.

Netflix announced last year that the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive would produce a PGA Golf Tour docuseries in the same vein.

For the first time ever, the PGA Tour provides exclusive access to the sport’s biggest events, including all four majors — the Masters’ Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open — and The Players Championship and FedEx Cup. The currently untitled series will highlight the training, travel, victory, and defeat through the eyes of a diverse group of players and their teams. There is currently no release date for the upcoming docuseries.

