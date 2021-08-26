‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Formula 1 docuseries Drive to Survive will return to Netflix for a fourth season, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Produced in collaboration between Netflix and Formula 1, Drive to Survive provides an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and races of the Formula 1 World Championship, highlighting the battles on the track, as well as the fight for the heart, soul, and direction of this multi-billion-dollar business.

The first season, which premiered in March 2019, covered the 2018 World Championship. Due to the popularity of Season 1, the second season, which covered the 2019 World Championship, included every team, including Ferrari and Mercedes, who had not allowed access to their teams in the first season. The third season premiered in March 2021 and focused on the 2020 World Championship.

Season 4 will give fans exclusive access to the drivers and teams battling it out in the 2021 Grand Prix. The series will once again be executively produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for the production company, Box to Box Films. Sophie Todd is the production’s showrunner.

The series, which picked up a BAFTA TV Craft Award and a Telly Award, has been credited with growing interest in the sport of motor racing. Earlier this year, F1’s director of media rights, Ian Holmes, told Autosport, “What [Drive to Survive] really demonstrated to us is how many fans might be out there, and how can we talk to existing fans but in a different way.

He continued: “What the Netflix series is showing us is that there is this appetite for content that has no place to be in a [regular] pre-race show. But there is a place for it and people are genuinely fascinated by it. The other thing that it’s really demonstrated to us is that what interests people the most is the individuals, the personalities, the rock stars, the drivers, or in some cases, maybe a few team principals.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4, TBA, Netflix