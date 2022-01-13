Netflix Orders PGA Tour Golf Docuseries From ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ Producer

Golf fans are set to get an unprecedented look behind the scenes of an entire PGA Tour season in a new Netflix documentary from the producer of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

For the first time ever, the PGA Tour is providing exclusive access to the sport’s biggest events, including all four majors — the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship and The Open — and The Players Championship and FedEx Cup. The currently untitled series will highlight the training, travel, victory, and defeat through the eyes of a diverse group of players and their teams.

Some of the players that will feature in the docuseries include Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Bubba Watson, and the world’s number one ranked amateur golfer Keita Nakajima, who will participate as he plays in the first major championships of his career.

Filming is now underway on the series, which is produced by Box to Box Films, the outfit behind Netflix’s Drive to Survive — the Formula One series is about to air its fourth season. Box to Box will produce alongside Vox Media Studios.

“This partnership with Netflix presents the PGA Tour and the four major championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience,” said Rick Anderson, Chief Media Officer of the PGA Tour. “This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win — and lose — during a season on the PGA Tour.”

Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, added, “We are thrilled to bring golf’s leading organizations and players together for this first-of-its-kind partnership and unparalleled window into life on the Tour.”

“Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities as well as the iconic venues along the way,” Riegg continued. “Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4, TBA, Netflix

PGA Tour Docuseries, Season 1, TBA, Netflix