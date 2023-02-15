‘Poker Face’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock’s popular case-of-the-week series Poker Face from Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman is officially getting a second season.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

The 10-episode show follows Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

The series stars Lyonne alongside the ensemble cast of Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Micheal Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

Poker Face is one of several Peacock Original shows that have been renewed for a second season, including Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Bel-Air, Wolf Like Me, Killing It, Dr. Death, and We Are Lady Parts.

Johnson serves as creator, writer, director, and executive producer. In addition to starring in the series, Lyonne executive produces. Also serving as EPs are Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. Macdonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are showrunners and executive producers. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive produce.