Ben McKenzie to Star in ABC Medical Drama ‘The Hurt Unit’

Ben McKenzie has been announced as the lead role in ABC‘s upcoming medical drama pilot, The Hurt Unit.

The series was initially ordered to pilot by the network in December 2022, and according to reports, McKenzie will star as Danny, the head of the Hurt Unit.

The show is “a cutting-edge medical drama about a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time,” according to the official logline. “When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.”

Danny has been described as a “self-made surgeon who must make split-second decisions in the most harrowing circumstances, often at risk to his own life. While unquestionably a hero, Danny is also a pathological risk-taker who seems headed for a serious comeuppance. His deepest bond is with his teammates — first-class professionals who share his passion, some would say obsession, for saving lives.”

McKenzie is well-known for his previous broadcast shows The O.C. and Gotham at Fox, as well as starring in the popular cop drama Southland, which aired for a single season on NBC before moving to TNT and producing four seasons. His film credits include 88 Minutes, I Want You Back, and The Report.

Verve and Viewpoint rep him. ABC Signature is the studio.

Matt Lopez, the creator of Promised Land, and SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn co-wrote the pilot for The Hurt Unit and served as executive producers. The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb will helm the pilot and executive produce via Black Lamb.