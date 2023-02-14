For The Resident fans missing Dr. AJ Austin, the good news is Malcolm-Jamal Warner is back on Fox in the February 14 episode of Accused. However, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Kendall’s Story” shows, it’s for, as to be expected with this anthology series, a heartbreaking investigation.

In the clip, Kendall (Warner) goes to the police station to see the detective, Trent Douglas (Wendell Pierce), on his daughter’s case. Douglas assures him they’re checking out the park as well as the neighborhood and looking through CCTV footage to find the man who assaulted his daughter. “Everything that we possibly can be doing, we’re doing,” he says. “But in the meantime — ”

Kendall interrupts to ask, “Have you contacted the local news? So more people know who you’re looking for?” Douglas tells him he gets that he wants the man locked up, and Kendall interrupts him again. “I just want to make sure you want him locked up. And I want you to tell me, man to man, that you are not going to look away from my daughter,” he says. And, as it turns out, he has a very good reason to think Detective Douglas might. Watch the clip above for more about Douglas’ past and what else he tells Kendall to assure him that he doesn’t have to worry about his daughter’s case.

In “Kendall’s Story,” when a man learns his daughter was assaulted, his friends encourage him to take justice into his own hands.

Accused explores a different crime in a different city with different casts in each episode. It opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. The episode is then told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks and shows how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever.

