Bryan Cranston Reveals He’s Open to Making ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Movie

While better known these days for portraying Walter White in Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston is thinking about bringing back one of his older characters… if the idea is right.

In an interview with The Independent, Cranston talked about the long-rumored movie sequel of Malcolm in the Middle, the popular Fox sitcom in which he played the lovingly inept Hal. “It’s a possibility,” the Emmy-winning actor said, revealing that he’d recently talked with the show’s creator Linwood Boomer.

“He said he would think about it, and he got his writers together. If they can come up with a great idea, a legitimate idea, then he’ll pursue it. But if not, then nah,” Cranston stated.

The Your Honor star added, “I don’t need a job. I’ve got plenty of jobs. I don’t need it, but I’d want it if it was a great idea.”

Cranston starred in all seven seasons of the hit sitcom between 2000 and 2006. The series centered on a dysfunctional lower-middle-class family and starred Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Jane Kaczmarek as Louis, Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese, and Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey.

“It was seven years of glory,” Cranston said about his time on the show. “Going to work every day and making yourself and others laugh. That was my job.”

This is the second time this year Cranston has alluded to a potential Malcolm in the Middle movie. In January, he told E! News that there was “some talk about the possibility” of a “reunion movie.”

“We had such a great family on that,” he said, “and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up — like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’ I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

Cranston currently stars in Showtime’s Your Honor, which premiered its second season on January 15.