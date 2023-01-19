Walt and Jesse are together again!

PopCorners has revealed that Aaron Paul will be joining Bryan Cranston, with both reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, in its Super Bowl LVII commercial. The campaign’s first video teaser, “Lawn Chair,” featuring Paul, is now out, and you can watch it above.

In the video, Jesse is seen snacking on PopCorners White Cheddar while sitting in one of those iconic lawn chairs. (The other next to him is empty.) As the camera pans out from where he is watching the sun set over the desert, we see Jesse and Walt’s infamous RV (the original seen in the Breaking Bad pilot and used throughout the show). Jesse’s phone rings. “Yo, what’s up?” he asks.

It was on January 4 that we first learned about Cranston’s involvement in a Breaking Bad commercial for PopCorners during the Super Bowl. “Breaking soon,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him as Walter White, with a PopCorners bag in hand.

This Breaking Bad reunion comes soon after the prequel, Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk, ended its six-season run on AMC. It was in the final season that Cranston and Paul reprised their roles as Walt and Jesse, the characters they played throughout Breaking Bad‘s five-season run on AMC from 2008 to 2013. Previously, Cranston made a cameo in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which starred Paul.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if anyone else from Breaking Bad will be joining them in the Super Bowl commercial.

Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, February 12, 6:30/5:30c, Fox