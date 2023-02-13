Every season of Arrested Development is leaving Netflix, including the streamer’s original fourth and fifth seasons.

As of Monday, February 13, there is an alert on Arrested Development‘s Netflix landing page saying its “last day to watch” is March 14, making March 15 its expected departure date. But according to Variety, that date could be subject to change.

Arrested Development initially premiered in November 2003 on Fox and ran for three seasons before getting the cancellation ax. Netflix saved the comedy — starring Jason Bateman, David Cross, Will Arnett, the late Jessica Walter, and more — when it was in its early years of original content development.

The pickup resulted in two additional seasons, but there was a five-year gap between the premieres of Seasons 4 and 5. Season 4 debuted in 2013 on Netflix. The fifth and final season was split into two parts premiering in 2018 and 2019. The series in its entirety has remained on Netflix ever since.

In 2022, as the streamer made moves to increase profits by cutting costs and implementing new subscription tiers and fees, Netflix announced that some original shows would not be available on the Netflix With Ads tier due to “licensing restrictions.” Arrested Development and House of Cards, one of Netflix’s first original shows, were part of that group, along with Peaky Blinders and The Last Kingdom.

So, where could Arrested Development stream next? Its impending removal from Netflix doesn’t necessarily make it unwatchable anywhere. Netflix did not secure exclusive streaming rights to the show’s original seasons. As a result, Arrested Development Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Hulu.

The original show was co-produced by 20th Century Television and Imagine Entertainment. 20th Century and Hulu are both owned by Disney. Could the media conglomerate be eyeing getting all five seasons of Arrested Development onto Hulu? Fans would surely miss the last two seasons if they were to be unwatchable indefinitely, like some titles at HBO Max, Paramount+, and Showtime.

Arrested Development was created by Mithcell Hurwitz. Additional stars included Jeffrey Tambor, Michael Cera, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, and Alia Shawkat. Hurwitz served as executive producer with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, David Nevins, Jim Vallely, and Troy Miller.

Arrested Development, Last Day to Stream, Tuesday, March 14, Netflix