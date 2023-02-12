While Super Bowl LVII was all about the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, one footballer not competing in the evening’s main game had viewers on their toes with Rob Gronkowski‘s “Kick of Destiny” for FanDuel.

Fans could place a wager of five dollars or more on the big game and could receive a bonus on Rob Gronkowski’s “Kick of Destiny.” The kick in question involved Gronkowski attempting to hit a 25-yard field goal LIVE during the third quarter of the Super Bowl with a total pot of $10,000,000 for participants to divide.

.@RobGronkowski may have missed the #KickOfDestiny…. BUT YOU STILL WIN: we’re still paying out the $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! pic.twitter.com/6z4b0EdNNI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 13, 2023

Wagers had to be placed between 10 a.m. ET on January 9, 2023, and 6:30 p.m. ET on February 12, 2023, to be valid. There was a limit of one promotion bonus per person, and the bonus will be credited between 24 and 72 hours after the end of the Super Bowl. The bonus will be issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire seven days after receipt.

Payouts from Bonus Bets only include winnings and not the initial stake. Needless to say, those who participated in the bet relied on Gronkowski’s success or failure in order to reach their goals. So, how did Gronk fare? The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player missed the field goal, but FanDuel isn’t leaving betters in the cold; they’re still going to parcel out the $10,000,000 in winnings to eligible players.

It was close call as Gronk made it close to the goal, but the ball decided to take a sharp left turn missing the frame by a few feet. Watch the kick above, and let us know what you thought of Gronkowski’s “Kick of Destiny.”