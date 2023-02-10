Roseanne Barr Is Still Fuming About ‘The Conners’ and ‘Can’t Bear’ to Watch the Show

Roseanne Barr won’t be signing up to The Conners fan club any time soon, as the controversial comedian has revealed she “can’t bear” to watch the ABC sitcom.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of her new standup special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, which premieres on Fox Nation on Monday, Barr took issue with the show’s decision to kill her character off.

“It didn’t faze them to murder [Roseanne],” she stated. “They s*** on my contribution to television and the show itself.”

The Conners launched in 2018 as a spinoff from the Roseanne revival, which was canceled following backlash to a racist tweet Barr had made about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. In the offshoot’s first episode, it was revealed that Roseanne Conner had died.

When asked if she watches The Conners, Barr said, “No. I just can’t bear it, so I don’t. When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they [wanted] me to commit suicide.”

She continued, “And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my ass.”

Despite her grievances with the show, Barr said she forgives them for killing her off. “But I forgive everybody,” she said. “I started thinking that God took me out of there to save me. And once I started thinking that way, I was, like, a lot better off.”

Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, Premieres, Monday, February 13, Fox Nation