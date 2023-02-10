‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Bringing Back 90-Minute Episodes After Fan Backlash

Drag Race Season 15 cast at premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race

A month after announcing shorter episodes for its 15th season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has reversed the decision and will be returning to 90-minute episodes from Friday, March 10.

On Thursday, February 9, the reality competition show revealed the news on its official Twitter account, tweeting, “Get ready, racers. #DragRace returns to 90-minutes starting Friday March 10 at 8/7c on @MTV.”

The change to 60-minute episodes was announced by MTV back in January in addition to a new series, The Real Friends of WeHo, which was scheduled to air in between Drag Race and Untucked. According to Deadline sources, this was done to build a “destination” night by using the hit Drag Race franchise to launch the new series.

However, Drag Race fans were not happy with the shortened episodes and took to social media to urge MTV to bring back the extra half hour.

“I feel like these Drag Race episodes need to be 90 minutes long with how many queens are on the cast this season,” tweeted one fan. “I feel like I’m not getting to know most of the girls, and the eliminations feel rushed/anticlimactic.”

“Nah, y’all need to make this 90 minutes again this is too much. WE WERE FLYING THROUGH THE WHOLE EPISODE,” wrote another viewer.

Drag Race alum Molly Poppinz also chimed in, tweeting, “Maybe Drag Race making the switch to @MTV wasn’t actually that fierce… cause that 42-minute episode was not it ma’am.”

While fans were excited about the show returning to 90 minutes, some felt the wait until March 10 was too long.

“That’s too long!!!!! START 90 minute episodes tomorrow,” wrote one Twitter user. “Now run back the episodes that didn’t get 90 mins!” added another.

“The 90 minute episodes should have been throughout the beginning of the season when there were 16 queens so we could get to know each of them and then 40 minute episodes towards the end of the season if we had to,” commented another fan. “It feels backwards. Release the 90 minute cuts to wow presents.”

The current season of Drag Race sees 16 new queens battling it out for a $200,000 cash prize and the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Guest judges include Ali Wong, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, and Hayley Kiyoko.

