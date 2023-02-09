2023 Emmy Awards Sets Fall Date on Fox

The date is set for the 75th annual Emmy Awards, as today (Thursday, February 9), Fox and the Television Academy jointly announced that the ceremony will take place on Monday, September 18.

This year’s event will air live from 8-11 pm ET and 5-8:00 PT on Fox and will honor the best in television over the past year. The star-studded ceremony will award trophies in numerous categories for both on-screen and behind the scenes, including the highly sought-after Lead Actor and Lead Actress.

It was also revealed that the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will happen a week prior, taking place over two nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. FXX will air an edited version of the event at a later date.

In addition to the date announcement, the Television Academy also unveiled the new logo for the ceremony, which aims to capture “the history, stature and honor of television’s most prestigious award.” The art deco-inspired design is intended to showcase the anniversary and illuminate the elegance of Emmy.

“What began as a modest ceremony with five awards at the Hollywood Athletic Club has evolved into television’s biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry,” said the Academy and Fox in today’s announcement. “In the age of ‘peak TV’ with close to 600 original scripted series, the Academy now recognizes artists, artisans, craftspeople, and storytellers in nearly 120 categories.”

In December, it was revealed that the Academy would make several rule changes, including limiting the number of entries Academy Members can submit in the voting. The final nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12.

75th Emmy Awards, Monday, September 18, 8 et/5 pt, Fox