Scott Alexander Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Magician Was 52

Magician Scott Alexander, best known as a magician during his time on America’s Got Talent, has died at age 52.

The news comes from Scott’s wife, Jenny, who also appeared on the show as his assistant. “We have lost a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, a mentor, and one hell of an entertainer,” she said in an Instagram post, announcing his passing.

According to his wife, “[Scott] suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us.” She noted, “we are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers” in her caption, alongside a photo of Scott with their children.

AGT fans will know Scott and Jenny specifically from the sixth season after making an impression on the judges, following an illusion that saw a woman suddenly appears, be supported by water, and levitate.

He moved on to the Vegas round after judges Howie Mandel, Piers Morgan, and Sharon Osbourne voted for him. However, he was eventually eliminated in the quarterfinals after another illusion, where a gospel choir disappeared and reappeared in another location during his performance.

After the show, Scott also appeared on Season 2 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

His wife and their three children survive Scott.

Last year saw the passing of another AGT veteran: Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, who died at 31 following a battle with cancer. Viewers met Nightbirde in Season 16 of the NBC competition series, which aired in the summer of 2021.

Following news of her passing, AGT judge Mandel paid tribute to the singer from Ohio. She “was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” he wrote on Twitter. “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”