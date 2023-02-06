Netflix has released the first trailer of its upcoming adult animated action-comedy series Agent Elvis, which debuts Matthew McConaughey as the voice of Elvis Presley.

“Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” according to the official synopsis.

In the trailer above, we see the many lives of Elvis, from being a rockstar to a military man and the most famous person on Earth, before the footage cuts to his fictional time as a pimp, an astronaut, and now a U.S. spy. McConaughey will voice Presley– a global superstar by day and ass-kicking vigilante by night who eventually joins the secret agency “TCB” as Agent Elvis.

The series comes from Sony Pictures Animation and is co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. The series is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and is produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.

Presley’s iconic look is being brought into animation with the help of Academy Award nominee Robert Valley and fashion designer John Varvatos design Agent Elvis’ wardrobe. The series comes following the success of the multi-award-winning biopic starring Austin Butler, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Mike Arnold serves as co-showrunner alongside Eddie as head writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen, and Fletcher Moules. The full cast has yet to be announced.

Agent Elvis, TBA, March 2023, Netflix