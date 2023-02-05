Bad Bunny Opens the 2022 Grammys With ‘Después de la Playa’

Music’s biggest night is taking over CBS on February 5, and the industry’s biggest names are shining already, whether they’re winning or not.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted once again by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the festivities began with a live performance from one of the biggest global artists of late, Bad Bunny. He began with a Spanish-language performance of “El Apagón,” coming down the aisle alongside several character mascots commonly seen during festivals in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny, continuing his performance, greeted a few celebs, including LL Cool J in the aisles toward the main stage, and was accompanied by dozens of dancers on stage who also grabbed celebrities from the aisles and encouraged them to dance along, including Taylor Swift.

Before long, the curtains rose as he approached the stage and launched into his next song, “Despues De La Playa,” which revealed eight plena dancers, seven plena musicians, and traditional Puerto Rican folk art. There were dozens of dancers on stage, bathed in orange and red lights and a sunset background reminiscent of the beach.

Bad Bunny has already made history at this year’s Grammys with Un Verano Sin Ti, which became the first Spanish-language LP to be nominated for Album of the Year. “Despues De La Playa” is a standout track from the nominated album.

Alongside the Album of the Year nod, Un Verano Sin Ti was also nominated for Best Música Urbana Album, and the song “Moscow Mule” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. Bad Bunny has received nine Grammy nominations throughout his career so far, winning two times with El Último Tour Del Mundo for Best Música Urbana Album in 2022 and YHLQMDLG for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album.