Watch ‘Teen Mom’ Star Chelsea DeBoer Get Tearful as ‘Down Home Fab’ Is Renewed

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole DeBoer received some exciting news on Thursday (February 2) and shared the feelgood moment with their Instagram followers.

In a recording of a FaceTime call, Chelsea and Cole found out that their HGTV home renovation show, Down Home Fab, has been renewed for a second season after just three episodes.

“We just wanted to get on with you guys to let you know that we have officially greenlit season 2 of Down Home Fab,” a producer told the couple over the video call.

“No way!” Cole responded as Chelsea gasped and put her hands over her mouth.

An emotional Chelsea fought back the tears as she explained how much the news meant to her and her husband. “You guys don’t understand how much this means to us. I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I just want to show you guys that we’re doing a good job. I just feel like… this means so much to us.”

Down Home Fab premiered on January 16 and follows the parents of four as they show off their renovation and home design skills, converting homes for clients and spotlighting their burgeoning business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, S.D.

“We couldn’t be happier. Thank you so much, honestly,” Cole said in the video, which Chelsea shared on Instagram. “It’s a dream come true. It really is, and we’re extremely grateful for this opportunity. And we’re going to work our asses off.”

Chelsea also explained why she was so emotional, noting how a stigma comes with being a former Teen Mom star. “Coming from a show like Teen Mom, I feel like it’s hard to get people to believe in you,” she shared. “And so I never felt like anything I did, anyone took me seriously. And this just feels so good, and I just I feel very proud of it. I’m so happy.”

“Guess what? We’re having margaritas tonight!” Chelsea proclaimed at the end of the video as she hugged her husband.