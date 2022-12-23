Christina Hall Has Mercury & Lead Poisoning, Blames ‘Gross Houses’ and ‘Bad Flips’

Former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall (née Haack) has finally found some answers to her recent health issues, revealing to her fans that she has “mercury and lead poisoning.”

The Christina on the Coast star updated her followers in a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 22, where she revealed she underwent quantum biofeedback machine testing.

Hall shared a picture of the scanning machine, writing alongside it, “The device reveals anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body’s electric reactivity patterns.”

She then revealed the results of the scan, sharing, “…I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants.”

On Saturday, December 17, Hall shared an Instagram post where she admitted feeling “exhausted” and wondered whether her breast implants could be part of the cause. “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related,” she said.

She also shared a number of other health issues she’s been dealing with, including Hashimoto’s disease, Raynaud’s syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, swollen lymph nodes, adrenal fatigue, and brain fog.

Hall hosted HGTV‘s Flip or Flop alongside her now ex-husband Tarek El Moussa from 2013–2022. The series followed the pair of real estate agents as they bought homes to renovate and resell.

She now hosts the home renovation series Christina on the Coast, which premiered on HGTV on May 23, 2019, and its spinoff, Christina in the Country, which premieres on January 12, 2023.

Christina in the Country, Premieres, Thursday, January 12, 8 pm et, HGTV